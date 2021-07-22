Mike Lindell Announces $5,000,000 Bet on America at Cyber Symposium Aug 10-12th

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Mike Lindell’s $5,000,000 Bet on America
Cyber Symposium’ Aug 10-12th
37 Terabytes of Election Fraud Proof Is Being Released!
Mike Lindell will give away a $5 Million dollar prize to anyone that can disprove the evidence presented on the election fraud.
Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow.com has a CALL TO ACTION:
Go to www.FrankSpeech.com on August 10th, 11th and 12th to discover the TRUTH about the 2020 Election Fraud.