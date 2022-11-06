Olaf Scholz Urges Putin To Extend Ukraine Grain Export Deal

https://gnews.org/articles/509499
Summary：11/04/2022 During his visit to China ,German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to prolong the grain export deal of Ukraine to avert the world hunger crisis.
