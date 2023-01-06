Microwave, Blue LED And Ultraviolet Zombie Activation

MIRRORED

November 21st, 2022.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fss6c8zVx74A/



Both the injected and the non-injected have graphene structures in their blood, with the injected having the highest density. However, since 1992, non-injected human and animal populations have been sprayed with chemtrails containing graphene oxide nanotechnology and other nanoparticles so they have also been subjected to its cumulative effects.

The activation of graphene self-assembly quantum dots can be done through microwaves, and titanium dioxide, and blue and ultraviolet light can degrade graphene microleaves into nanoparticles.. It is therefore not surprising to see in recent decades the growing numbers of electrosensitive individuals (EHS), along with rising rates of cancer, dementia and autoimmune diseases.

The injuries arising from this assault have been collectively named "Morgellons disease", which is an inflammation and biological rejection of graphene residues through the skin and mucous membranes. The existence of Morgellons provides convincing proof that dosage tests have been carried out on local populations over long periods of time since this ailment arose for the first time.

The non-injected must be warned that they are also at risk from electromagnetic technological induction in their vicinity, which is coming from both telecom antennas and LED lights, as well as from resonance with crowds of injected individuals. The installation of this hardware is pure electronic warfare; these are quantum technology weapons controlled remotely by Artificial Intelligence.

Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA channel, Nov 17, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 421: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-421:2 | ORIGINAL: November 19, 2022 | LA RAZÓN REAL POR LA QUE CAMBIAN EL ALUMBRADO A LUZ AZULADA - ULTRAVIOLETA: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/HUMANIA-4:3b

US 2012/0250948 | SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR BIOMETRIC IDENTIFICATION USING ULTRAVIOLET DATA: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/bd/09/71/fe8370b480dcd1/US20120250948A1.pdf

