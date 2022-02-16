© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay 02. 16. 22.
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • February 16, 2022
2.16.22 Patriot Streetfighter Message, Canadian Gov't, Imprisonment of Pastor Arturo Pawlowski
Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski has stood his ground against the tyrannical Trudeau lockdowns and is paying a heavy price. A message needs to be sent to US and Canadian Politicians that this WILL NOT stand.
MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD!! EMAILS, CALLS, LETTERS, VIDEOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA. THIS IS YOUR WAR TOO!!!
Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski has stood his ground against the tyrannical Trudeau lockdowns and is paying a heavy price. A message needs to be sent to US and Canadian Politicians that this WILL NOT stand.
MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD!! EMAILS, CALLS, LETTERS, VIDEOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA. THIS IS YOUR WAR TOO!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.