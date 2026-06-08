Gaza⚡️Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out an airstrike on a residential building in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip - last night

⚡️ The Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out an airstrike on a residential building in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Adding:

❗️Cuba has started distributing weapons to civilians, urging the population to prepare for a possible US invasion, according to Versión Final.



According to the publication, such measures are related to the growing tension around the island and the strengthening of the American military presence in the region.



As CNN correspondent Patrick Oppmann reported, preparations for a possible military scenario have already affected daily life in Havana - in state institutions and organizations, they are discussing actions in case of an emergency and possible military operations.

