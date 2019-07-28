Finding [The Christian] God in Ancient China ( 在中國古代尋找[基督徒]上帝 )

The following is from a BOOK description [Title: "Faith Of Our Fathers - Eng Updated: Finding God In Ancient China" by Thong Chan Kei (Author), Charlene L Fu (Editor)] which covers THE SAME TOPIC in far more detail:Is the christian faith a western ideology that is foreign to and incompatible with Chinese culture?Chinese civilization is generally referred to as having an unbroken history of more than 4,000 years. In this landmark book, Chan Kei Thong brings to light some startling and fascinating revelations of God’s “fingerprints” throughout China’s long history. With much clarity and accessibility, Thong establishes that the original form of worship in China was monotheistic and was in a manner similar to those found in Genesis, the first book of both the Hebrew and the Christian scriptures.Indications of God’s hand on China include:• The Chinese language itself, which reflects knowledge of the first events of human history as recorded in the book of Genesis.• The old name the Chinese gave to their country, Shen Zhou (God’s country), which is revealing of their consciousness of God’sultimate sovereignty.• The annual prayers and sacrifices at the Temple of Heaven, which have extraordinary parallels with the blood covenants in theOld Testament.• The Chinese emperors, who were called the “Sons of Heaven” and were regarded as an intermediary between Shang Di andthe Chinese people.You will be intrigued and captivated by Thong’s compelling account of how God has had His hand on China, and His involvement in significant events of China’s history, thus revealing His desire to receive humanity unto Himself.---You can purchase the aforementioned book, HERE:"Faith Of Our Fathers - Eng Updated: Finding God In Ancient China"by Thong Chan Kei (Author), Charlene L Fu (Editor)Tags:重慶，中國，中國，耶穌，YAHWEH，基督教，尚迪，尚提，聖經，中國，重庆，中国，中国，耶稣，基督教，尚迪，尚提，圣经，中国，