02 Message, with love, for my daughter, my only child MVI_0456,8,60merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 21 hours ago |
I have made this video message for my daughter public, in the hope that it may encourage and inspire other parents to record their heartfelt loving messages they want their children to see and hear. We all hang by a thread, and we don’t know when our last day on earth will be. And don’t ever think that our parenting had to be close to perfect before we can safely express our love verbally to our children.

My beloved daughter, my only child, I hope that you will find this message one day.

