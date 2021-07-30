CCP Coverup of Henan Flooding: Young Man Beaten and Almost Arrested for Filming Flood Aftermath

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07/28/2021 CCP is covering up the flooding in Henan Province. A young man who tried to film a subway station with a drone was beaten and almost arrested by the secret police. Zhengzhou citizens bravely stand up against the CCP police to defend the truth.