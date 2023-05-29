Create New Account
Clashes Between Serbian Protesters and Kosovo Police in Zvecan
clashes between Serbian protesters and Kosovo police in Zvecan

Reports of several wounded, one seriously, in Zvecan.

Some sources report that ROSU "Special Forces" opened fire on protesters, but the information cannot be verified at the moment.

The injuries seem to be from clashes and rubber bullets used to disperse the protesters.

More Update:

Vestniksrb reports:"Zvecan - explosions and shooting are still heard.

The "Kosovo police" opened fire with firearms. Among the injured is a journalist from the "Tanjug" news agency

KFOR helicopters were lifted into the air. In the forefront of the invaders are the Poles."

Injured/resting KFOR "Peacekeepers" that retreated to the back in Zvecan.

