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Root Canal Dangers (3 Censored Facts)
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221 views • August 13, 2019
Most dentists will tell you that your teeth are perfectly healthy after getting a root canal. Nothing could be further from the truth.
You'll learn how root canal treatments can have a profound (negative) impact on your health.
First I discuss the 3 most censored facts about root canals that you will want to know before considering getting one yourself. Then I give you hope by sharing how there are options to remove them safely.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to my YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
You'll learn how root canal treatments can have a profound (negative) impact on your health.
First I discuss the 3 most censored facts about root canals that you will want to know before considering getting one yourself. Then I give you hope by sharing how there are options to remove them safely.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to my YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
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