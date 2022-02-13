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Bhakdi: The proof is there - vaccination destroys immune system
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151 views • February 13, 2022
Prof. Dr. Bhakdi once again calls for an immediate end to the vaccination campaign, fearing a resurgence of deadly infections such as tuberculosis as a direct result of the damage to the immune system caused by genetic injections.
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