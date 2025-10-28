BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Red Pill Nation Hangout #460
Neroke-5
119 followers
4 views • 1 day ago

1. 10:48 Serious Push by some members of the Hollywood Community to move production to Texas

2. 33:09 Charlie Kirk Segment

A) Memorial Service for Kirk happens with huge support

B) Hollywood and Online celebrities start feeling the heat

C) Leftist attacks start to increase (Fox News Van, ABC Sacramento attacked, Palestinian shoots up wedding, FBI Office Attacked)

D) Streamers Destiny and Hasan Piker (Hasanabi) facing major heat over reactions to assassination

3. 52:40 Trump Declares Antifa a Terrorist Organization

4. 1:09:14 Twitch CEO being called to testify about it’s conduct around certain content producers

5. 1:28:13 Jimmy Kimmel Cancelled after Charlie Kirk comments

6. 1:44:54 Trump delivers ultimatum to NATO members over Russia


Keywords
newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
