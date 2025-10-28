Red Pill Nation Hangout #460

1. 10:48 Serious Push by some members of the Hollywood Community to move production to Texas

2. 33:09 Charlie Kirk Segment

A) Memorial Service for Kirk happens with huge support

B) Hollywood and Online celebrities start feeling the heat

C) Leftist attacks start to increase (Fox News Van, ABC Sacramento attacked, Palestinian shoots up wedding, FBI Office Attacked)

D) Streamers Destiny and Hasan Piker (Hasanabi) facing major heat over reactions to assassination

3. 52:40 Trump Declares Antifa a Terrorist Organization

4. 1:09:14 Twitch CEO being called to testify about it’s conduct around certain content producers

5. 1:28:13 Jimmy Kimmel Cancelled after Charlie Kirk comments

6. 1:44:54 Trump delivers ultimatum to NATO members over Russia





