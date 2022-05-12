"In 1997, two bastards blew it up. The monument won, killed one, seriously wounded the other."



The Russian Embassy in Latvia publishes the history of the monument to the Liberators of Riga from the Nazi invaders, which today allowed the Latvian Parliament to demolish.



The money for the construction was collected from all over the country.



Attempts to desecrate and destroy the monument began in the late 90s.



In 1997, Latvian nationalists wanted to blow it up.



In 2014, a gallows was installed at the monument.



In 2019, vandals put the inscription "occupiers" on the memorial complex.



For many years, the authorities and radicals have not given up trying to erase the monument. From year to year, flowers are brought to him by those for whom the memory of Victory is not an empty sound.