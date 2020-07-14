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John Rubino: The Bursting Financial Bubble, Civil Unrest & Monetary Reset
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74 views • July 14, 2020
Author John Rubino discusses the bursting of the financial bubble by the pandemic and how long governments and central banks can continue to extend the life of the economy with bailouts, deficits, money printing, and negative interest rates. He also gives his take on the US dollar, digital national currencies, the coming monetary reset, precious metals, the potential for civil unrest, and how individuals should best be preparing for the economic collapse.
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Show Notes
John Rubino warns that a total collapse of the dollar is inevitable https://www.brighteon.com/2602ad83-42d9-48cd-9384-baa58d60256a
‘There will be a flood of bankruptcies’ come fall https://money.yahoo.com/personal-bankruptcies-plunge-during-pandemic-but-a-flood-could-be-on-the-horizon-195638567.html
Federal Reserve's $3 trillion virus rescue inflates market bubbles https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-federalreserve-mar/federal-reserves-3-trillion-virus-rescue-inflates-market-bubbles-idUSKCN24E13G
US banks told not to use Covid-19 as cover for branch closures https://www.ft.com/content/a6d9dde0-3813-43d1-93a3-da460f0fb8d4
Ron Paul: Will the Federal Reserve Cause the Next Riots? http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/july/13/will-the-federal-reserve-cause-the-next-riots
Bank of England Debating Digital Currency Creation https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/bank-of-england-debating-digital-currency-creation-bailey-says/ar-BB16GiiA
China Renews Push for Increased Global Role for the Yuan https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-12/china-presses-global-yuan-role-as-u-s-tensions-explode-into-fx
Websites
Dollar Collapse https://www.dollarcollapse.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/DollarCollapse
Books
The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops https://www.amazon.com/Money-Bubble-James-Turk/dp/1622170342/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&;qid=1504194493&sr=8-1&keywords=john+rubino
The Collapse of the Dollar and How To Profit From It https://www.amazon.com/Collapse-Dollar-How-Profit-Investing/dp/0385512244/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&;qid=1504194493&sr=8-3&keywords=john+rubino
Clean Money: Picking Winners In The Green Tech Boom https://www.amazon.com/Clean-Money-Picking-Winners-Green/dp/0470283564/ref=sr_1_4?ie=UTF8&;qid=1504194493&sr=8-4&keywords=john+rubino
About John Rubino
After earning a Finance MBA from New York University, he spent the 1980s on Wall Street, as a Eurodollar trader, equity analyst and junk bond analyst. During the 1990s he was a featured columnist with TheStreet.com and a frequent contributor to Individual Investor, Online Investor, and Consumers Digest, among many other publications. He currently writes for CFA Magazine.
He is the co-author, with GoldMoney’s James Turk, of The Money Bubble (DollarCollapse Press, 2014) and The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit From It (Doubleday, 2007), and author of Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom (Wiley, 2008), How to Profit from the Coming Real Estate Bust (Rodale, 2003) and Main Street, Not Wall Street (Morrow, 1998).
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
John Rubino warns that a total collapse of the dollar is inevitable https://www.brighteon.com/2602ad83-42d9-48cd-9384-baa58d60256a
‘There will be a flood of bankruptcies’ come fall https://money.yahoo.com/personal-bankruptcies-plunge-during-pandemic-but-a-flood-could-be-on-the-horizon-195638567.html
Federal Reserve's $3 trillion virus rescue inflates market bubbles https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-federalreserve-mar/federal-reserves-3-trillion-virus-rescue-inflates-market-bubbles-idUSKCN24E13G
US banks told not to use Covid-19 as cover for branch closures https://www.ft.com/content/a6d9dde0-3813-43d1-93a3-da460f0fb8d4
Ron Paul: Will the Federal Reserve Cause the Next Riots? http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/july/13/will-the-federal-reserve-cause-the-next-riots
Bank of England Debating Digital Currency Creation https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/bank-of-england-debating-digital-currency-creation-bailey-says/ar-BB16GiiA
China Renews Push for Increased Global Role for the Yuan https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-12/china-presses-global-yuan-role-as-u-s-tensions-explode-into-fx
Websites
Dollar Collapse https://www.dollarcollapse.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/DollarCollapse
Books
The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops https://www.amazon.com/Money-Bubble-James-Turk/dp/1622170342/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&;qid=1504194493&sr=8-1&keywords=john+rubino
The Collapse of the Dollar and How To Profit From It https://www.amazon.com/Collapse-Dollar-How-Profit-Investing/dp/0385512244/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&;qid=1504194493&sr=8-3&keywords=john+rubino
Clean Money: Picking Winners In The Green Tech Boom https://www.amazon.com/Clean-Money-Picking-Winners-Green/dp/0470283564/ref=sr_1_4?ie=UTF8&;qid=1504194493&sr=8-4&keywords=john+rubino
About John Rubino
After earning a Finance MBA from New York University, he spent the 1980s on Wall Street, as a Eurodollar trader, equity analyst and junk bond analyst. During the 1990s he was a featured columnist with TheStreet.com and a frequent contributor to Individual Investor, Online Investor, and Consumers Digest, among many other publications. He currently writes for CFA Magazine.
He is the co-author, with GoldMoney’s James Turk, of The Money Bubble (DollarCollapse Press, 2014) and The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit From It (Doubleday, 2007), and author of Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom (Wiley, 2008), How to Profit from the Coming Real Estate Bust (Rodale, 2003) and Main Street, Not Wall Street (Morrow, 1998).
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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