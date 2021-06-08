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SCRAP THE MASKS NOW THE PLANDEMIC IS OVER 'Experts' Ignoring the Science On Wearing Masks.
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20 views • June 08, 2021
Proven health problems being caused by wearing these wretched masks that are not fit for purpose. They are not interested in your health and well being they just want to jab you in the arm for money, control and to make themselves feel good because you with your sorry face panty, are not allowed to feel good about yourself. The psycho's are out of control. MISSION CREEP OFF WITH THE MASKS NOW.
We must move beyond the hyperbole and focus on what the latest science tells us. #FoxNews #IngrahamAngle
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We must move beyond the hyperbole and focus on what the latest science tells us. #FoxNews #IngrahamAngle
Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/
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