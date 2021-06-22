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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1136 - Jennifer Watts - Report on the crime
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1 view • June 22, 2021
Jennifer was being walked to her car by a bartender that works at the bar she managed, when they saw Lanier arguing with police. He took off in his car, before crashing into at least one car. When the bartender attempted to take a picture of the accident, Lanier punched Jennifer in the head, causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head on the pavement. She underwent brain surgery and now has 3 metal plates in her skull.
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