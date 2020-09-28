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Product Review RSO (Chronic Club, NEW SEGMENT)
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12 views • September 28, 2020
The Chronic Club meets online once a month to review a mystery box containing a cannabis product sold somewhere in Washington State. Join us- The Talking Hedge, The Aging Ent and Cannabis Legalization News, as we consume 1 gram of Indica RSO on this episode of the podcast and review a full spectrum Rick Simpson Oil, also known as Phoenix Tears from Sweet Nirvana Brands. Naturally sungrown cannabis, no pesticides, alcohol extracted (50.3% THC & .93% CBD), purchased from Kush21 in Burien, WA.
Overall, we rated this RSO an 86%, or 6 out of 7 leaves (judging criteria below).
Co-Hosts:
Michael Schroeder, The Aging Ent
www.AgingEnt.com
IG: @theAgingEnt_
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-schroeder-84820a11b/
Miggy420, Editor-in-chief, Cannabis Legalization News
www.cannabislegalizationnews.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
IG: @thetalkinghedge
FB: Kale & Chronic @theTalkingHedgePodcast
LinkdedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
CANNABIS JUDGING CRITERIA (everything but flower category):
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories:
Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Cure
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging
Episode 536 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast. Covering cannabis products, reviews business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data,
Overall, we rated this RSO an 86%, or 6 out of 7 leaves (judging criteria below).
Co-Hosts:
Michael Schroeder, The Aging Ent
www.AgingEnt.com
IG: @theAgingEnt_
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-schroeder-84820a11b/
Miggy420, Editor-in-chief, Cannabis Legalization News
www.cannabislegalizationnews.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
IG: @thetalkinghedge
FB: Kale & Chronic @theTalkingHedgePodcast
LinkdedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
CANNABIS JUDGING CRITERIA (everything but flower category):
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories:
Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Cure
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging
Episode 536 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast. Covering cannabis products, reviews business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data,
Keywords
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