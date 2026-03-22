BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Statin side effects: 'I thought I was dying', depression, fatigue, memory problems says Pamela Sharp
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10199 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
187 views • Yesterday

Pamela Sharp talking about side effects that she experienced from statins to lower cholesterol, as featured in Justin Smith's 2012 documentary ‘Statin Nation’.
"I help moderate a group called 'Taking Lipitor and Hate It'."
"I found out the damage that [statins have] done to people like me and to millions of people around the planet."
"[After I started taking a statin,] I didn't notice anything for about six (6) months, and then I started to get a lot of pain, muscle aches and insomnia, and I started to feel really genuinely unwell, as if I had the flu."
"I started to keep a diary about [my side effects from] statins because my memory loss was so bad,  I thought, I ought to write this down because no one's ever going to believe it."
"I'll just read you a little bit about what I wrote in my diary at the time."
"I get lots of depression, light sensitivity, amnesia, unable to write, chest pains, leg pains, incredible fatigue, and some days I can't get my legs out of bed."
"Symptoms are getting worse, and I need to find out what's going on as I think I am dying."
"It goes on and on and on like this. It's quite scary actually."
"Because I would never [have] remembered any of this."
"I'm so glad I wrote it down, and I urge other people to write theirs down as well, write down what happened to them."
"I went to see my doctor and I kept telling him, I found it very difficult to work."
"I was forgetting lots and lots of things, and not completing tasks."
"And he just said, 'Oh, well, you're getting old... It happens to all of us when we get to this age.'"
"I was 51."

--------------

Mirrored - Fat News

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
side effectsstatinsstatin nation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silent Contamination: The Blueberry Pie Recall Exposes a Failing Food System and Dire Health Threats

Silent Contamination: The Blueberry Pie Recall Exposes a Failing Food System and Dire Health Threats

Coco Somers
Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Coco Somers
&#8220;The Truth About Pet Cancer&#8221; on BrightU: How owner emotions directly weaken a pet&#8217;s immune system

“The Truth About Pet Cancer” on BrightU: How owner emotions directly weaken a pet’s immune system

Jacob Thomas
The incomparable herb: Holy Basil&#8217;s ancient roots meet modern science

The incomparable herb: Holy Basil’s ancient roots meet modern science

Willow Tohi
The power of Omega-3s: Top food sources for heart and brain health

The power of Omega-3s: Top food sources for heart and brain health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
7 Science-backed drinks to beat bloating naturally

7 Science-backed drinks to beat bloating naturally

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy