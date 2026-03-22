Statin side effects: 'I thought I was dying', depression, fatigue, memory problems says Pamela Sharp

Pamela Sharp talking about side effects that she experienced from statins to lower cholesterol, as featured in Justin Smith's 2012 documentary ‘Statin Nation’.

"I help moderate a group called 'Taking Lipitor and Hate It'."

"I found out the damage that [statins have] done to people like me and to millions of people around the planet."

"[After I started taking a statin,] I didn't notice anything for about six (6) months, and then I started to get a lot of pain, muscle aches and insomnia, and I started to feel really genuinely unwell, as if I had the flu."

"I started to keep a diary about [my side effects from] statins because my memory loss was so bad, I thought, I ought to write this down because no one's ever going to believe it."

"I'll just read you a little bit about what I wrote in my diary at the time."

"I get lots of depression, light sensitivity, amnesia, unable to write, chest pains, leg pains, incredible fatigue, and some days I can't get my legs out of bed."

"Symptoms are getting worse, and I need to find out what's going on as I think I am dying."

"It goes on and on and on like this. It's quite scary actually."

"Because I would never [have] remembered any of this."

"I'm so glad I wrote it down, and I urge other people to write theirs down as well, write down what happened to them."

"I went to see my doctor and I kept telling him, I found it very difficult to work."

"I was forgetting lots and lots of things, and not completing tasks."

"And he just said, 'Oh, well, you're getting old... It happens to all of us when we get to this age.'"

"I was 51."

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Mirrored - Fat News

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