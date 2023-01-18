Putting Teenagers With Anxiety in Places Like This Make It Worse

Why are more and more teens struggling with anxiety?

In this video, Isaac Smith, the founder and Executive Director of Whole Wellness Therapy, a private therapy collective that specializes in addiction, anxiety, grief, and loss, talks about a probable cause behind the rise in teenage anxiety.

According to Isaac, teens are more PRONE to experience anxiety when put in busy and chaotic environments they are not used to. ⚠️

Being put into such situations, Isaac explains, can make the teen feel as though they are at a loss with how to properly handle the sudden shift in social dynamics. 🆘

However, Isaac adds that anxiety is a COMMON issue among teens and the best thing their social circle can do to help them is to provide them with support and guidance as they navigate through this challenging time. 💯

