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Over 50 Different Alien Species are here on Earth w/ Barbara Lamb (1 of 2)
Sarah Westall
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173 views • September 01, 2023



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Barbara Lamb, a licensed therapist, joins the program to share what she has learned about the different alien species visiting earth and interacting with humans. Lamb's knowledge has been formed from thousands of regressions with people who believe they have been abducted by alien species. Her efforts represent the largest body of work in the field to date. You buy her books and learn more about her at https://BarbaraLambRegressions.com


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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy