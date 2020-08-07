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Invisible Dangers
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49 views • August 07, 2020
This video shows that compact fluorescent light bulbs emit electromagnetic radiation. If you use these modern light bulbs you are being exposed to radio waves which may be the cause of your migraines. Told a Facebook friend this and his migraines went away. The closer you are to it the greater the radiation. Just like cell phone towers.
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