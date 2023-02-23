Welcome To Proverbs Club.Be Kind And Civil.

Proverbs 22:11 (NIV).

11) One who loves a pure heart and who speaks with grace

will have the king for a friend.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

First, acquire the inner peace that comes only from the God of the Scriptures.

Then, be civil to all you meet on your Narrow Path.

You will attract powerful friends.





8) Blessed are the pure in heart,

for they will see God.

9) Blessed are the peacemakers,

for they will be called children of God.

Matthew 5:8-9 (NIV)





