X22 REPORT Ep. 2867b - How Do You Know When Something Big Is About To Drop? Attacks Increase,Blackout

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPoliticcal News Ep. 2867b - Sept 5, 2022 -
How Do You Know When Something Big Is About To Drop? Attacks Increase,Blackout
The [DS] is panicking, the plan to make it look like Trump took classified docs is falling apart, but was this the real motivation or was it going to be used to start the riots. Mary Trump starts the narrative that Trump will resort to riots. The [DS] is falling the patriots path that was laid out for them. Something big is about to drop, how do you know, attacks increase. Trump sends message, week to remember, blackout.
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