(MIRRORED VIDEO) THE ASCENSION PSYOP 101

MIRRORED Video from - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhIXaEeMTIg
"Lookoutfa Charlie 285 Ascension Symptoms - The most dangerous PsyOp to get pulled on the spiritual / new age community. Ever. One of the greatest CIA / MOE SAD / MILITARY PSYOPS in history."
KJV
1 THESSALONIANS 5:21
21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.
PS - What is missing here from this video is The Biblical truth -
KJV
ISAIAH 5:20
20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.