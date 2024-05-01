Heavy Clashes Erupted in Manila as Philippine Police Attempted to Break up the May Day Protest

Heavy clashes erupted in Manila as Philippine police attempted to break up the May Day protests. Police fired water cannons at protesters and made several violent arrests as workers and youths took to the streets on International Workers’ Day.
◾️Police began attacking the protesters as they headed to the US Embassy in Manila, calling for fair wages and against imperialism.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.