'Extreme Risk' Severe Weather, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, March 15, 2025, #501

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org













To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/













Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008





























"150 Million Brace For Severe Weather Outbreak" (FOX Weather). "Dangerous weekend tornado outbreak puts 100 million at risk" (Axios). "Mega storm to create blizzard conditions in north-central US"(AccuWeather). "A wild storm with everything from severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to high winds, dust and wildfire dangers will also bring snow and blizzard conditions" (AccuWeather). Is it historically normal to have every imaginable form of weather in a single storm? Short answer, no. Chemical ice nucleation climate engineering operations create cold air masses, when these collide with manipulated moisture flows from the record warm Gulf, a spawning ground for cyclonic rotations is established. Buckle up, we're in for a ride.













All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.













Dane Wigington





























Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington













To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-march-15-2025-501/













To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/













Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008





























To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/





























Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-t-shirts-cards-and-bumper-stickers/





























Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://rumble.com/v5kcj59-the-dimming.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





























The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM





























To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9





























In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwsQyIUkWcYJzaarFt40K1KM By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.





























Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ





























This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA





























The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:













2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/













20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-fact-and-photo-summary/













Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-t-shirts-cards-and-bumper-stickers/







