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Gaza Fights For Freedom (2019) | Full Documentary | Directed by Abby Martin
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25 views • May 11, 2021
Empire Files


[For best viewing experience, use headphones, external speakers or TV speakers.] Donations, DVDs, digital download, soundtrack, Arabic/Spanish subtitles & more at https://gazafightsforfreedom.com​ // SUPPORT our work at https://www.patreon.com/empirefiles

This debut feature film by journalist Abby Martin began while reporting in Palestine, where she was denied entry into Gaza by the Israeli government on the accusation she was a “propagandist.” So Abby connected with a team of journalists in Gaza to produce the film through the blockaded border.

It is a documentary about the historic Great March Of Return protests, which occurred every week from March 2018 until December 2019, but covers so much more.

It tells the story of Gaza past and present, showing rare archival footage that explains the history never acknowledged by mass media. You hear from victims of the ongoing massacre, including journalists, medics and the family of internationally-acclaimed paramedic, Razan al-Najjar.

At its core, ‘Gaza Fights For Freedom’ is a thorough indictment of the Israeli military for war crimes with exclusive documentary evidence and a stunning cinematic portrayal of Palestinians' heroic resistance.

*
Directed, Written & Narrated by Abby Martin
Written & Produced by Mike Prysner
Lead Editor: Taylor Gill
Original Score: Anahedron (John Prysner)
Camera Operators: Asmaa Attia Hamad & Moaz Mousa
Field Producers: Abdulkareem Ajjour & Yousef Abd Al-Rahman Ghaben
Research Assistant: Tara Stone
Motion Graphics: Ali Reza Yazdanian
Translations: Nour Elborno, Sara Abusheikh, Omar Abusheikh
Sound Editor & Re-Recording Mixer: Ben Huff

COPYRIGHT 2019 - NO UNAUTHORIZED USE
Media inquiries: [email protected]
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Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidewar crimesabby martinempire filesfull documentary
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Privacy Policy