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Andy Andrews: December 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor: What You Won’t Find in Our History Textbooks About That Infamous Day
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84 views • December 10, 2020
Yesterday was December 7, 2020, and amid all the ceremony that goes along with remembering the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, there also seems to be an undercurrent of disinformation being doled out to our children and us from segments of the media, lecture halls in high schools and universities, and even some of our national leaders.
In case you haven’t noticed, there are those who will not let December 7—the date that will live in infamy—pass by without at least a subtle reference designed to demonize America for ending the war Japan started at Pearl Harbor by dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. With that said, I’d like to share some facts about that day—facts easily found by doing a bit of research, but facts you unfortunately won’t find in your child’s history textbooks or covered by the media.
https://www.andyandrews.com/
In case you haven’t noticed, there are those who will not let December 7—the date that will live in infamy—pass by without at least a subtle reference designed to demonize America for ending the war Japan started at Pearl Harbor by dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. With that said, I’d like to share some facts about that day—facts easily found by doing a bit of research, but facts you unfortunately won’t find in your child’s history textbooks or covered by the media.
https://www.andyandrews.com/
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