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Scripture Is Flawless; God Is Our Shield
Proverbs 30:5 (NIV)
5 “Every word of God is flawless;
he is a shield to those who take refuge in him.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Every word in the scriptures is perfect.
The scriptures give us the confidence to trust in Jesus.
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