Water Will Be Your Gold, Food Your Silver 5-21-26@237 PM Shared 5-22-26

A word of warning from my lovely Jesus Christ of how water and food will become more valuable than gold and silver and warns what the large data centers are really for.

John 5:22-23

22 For the Father judgeth no man, but hath committed all judgment unto the Son:

23 That all men should honour the Son, even as they honour the Father. He that honoureth not the Son honoureth not the Father which hath sent him.

Verses:





Golden calf related:

Exodus chapter 32; Psalms 106:19-21; 1 Corinthians 10:5-8





Great Day of the Lord related:

Revelation 6:15-17; John 5:22; Jeremiah 30:7; Joel 2:1; 11-13; Amos 5:18-24





Tribulation Period Judgments related:

Revelation 6:1-14; chapters 8 & 9; 11:15-19; chapter 16





Antichrist related:

Daniel 7:24-25; 9:27; Revelation chapter 13





Babylon-lady-queen- struck down related:

Revelation 18:1-10; Isaiah 47; Jeremiah 51:1-4





Righteousness & Holy related:

Romans 3:22; Isaiah 61:10; 1 Peter 1:15-16; 2:9; 11-12; Ephesians 4:17-32; 5:1-7





Enduring related:

Matthew 24:12-13; 1 Peter 5:8-11





God Provides water & Food related:

Isaiah 41:17-18; Psalms 37:19; Job 5:20; Philippians 4:19





FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740





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