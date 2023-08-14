Create New Account
Crimes Committed by Germany - in His Country Namibia in the Early 20th Century (1904-1908)
German soldiers were proud of the massacre.’ Namibian Laidlaw shares the crimes committed by Germany in his country in the early 20th century (1904-1908).

The colonial past in Namibia is still remembered even after over 100 years. Germany orchestrated a genocide of indigenous tribes, the Herero and Nama. People were thrown into concentration camps. The colonizers exterminated three-quarters of the Herero and roughly a third of the Nama.

Has Germany apologized for its crimes?

This is a partial of an RT documentary, it's all I've got for now.

