House Committees formally recommend holding hunter Biden in contempt

The House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees have passed resolutions to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress. On December 13, Hunter defied a congressional subpoena as part of the House impeachment inquiry into his father, Joe Biden. The House Oversight and Judiciary Committee's resolutions will go to the House Rules Committee, setting up a full vote that would recommend Hunter for prosecution. Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at the hearing, where he was torn apart by Representative Nancy Mace, calling him the “epitome of white privilege”. “You are the epitome of white privilege — coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls,” Mace stated.







