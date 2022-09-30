Should You Eat Bugs? (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Odysee channel Dr. Sam Bailey at:-
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Should-You-Eat-Bugs:9?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
Should You Eat Bugs?
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https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/should-you-eat-bugs/
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English subtitles 👉
https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/Eating-Bugs:7
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