TODAY FENCES ARE BEGINNING TO COME DOWN AT US CAPITOL BUILDING - Mustang Medic

This is a mirror video from Mustang Medic on YouTube. Thank you, Mustang Medic.MustangMedic Tenets below:1. For us the listen to each other.2. To be able to respectfully disagree3. Love one another (lift someone up)You will feel better about yourself if you do all three. But, number three will most likely be the biggest impact on your attitude about life.Todays featured Playlist, the “Operation” of the US Capitol on January 20th early morning. I was the only one there to video this historic event that we still do not know the reason why it happened:I’m not asking you to trust me, look to at least 9 sources before making your own judgment. That’s what I ( MustangMedic ) strive for. If we have one source or a number of them, we will let you know. If it’s just rumors we call that “chatter”.Your (Monthly support) helps MM project our future endeavors. Please do not hesitate do donate once though, we greatly appreciate your support.I’m not going to stop pursuing the truth. We have to trust God, be peaceful and listen to each other, watch and Pray. My recommendation is Pray first.I have always been sincere online and have over 8000+ videos that prove it. I’m not going to change anything uploaded in the past or hide it, I know the truth is out there and we are going to find it. You need multiple sources to find the truth. Don’t trust me, trust what you investigate yourself, my expression is... don’t be a sheep.Please share these videos, I believe they are important because of the current state of our country. It’s not about the views it’s about the message. You must state MustangMedic produced them though... if you don’t, the MustangMedic Digital Soldiers on Telegram will take action to give your account a ⚠️ copyright strike or taken down completely.