DARPA Transforms Light Beings, January 07

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Streamed live on Jan 7, 2026
DARPA is launching a program today to engineer the cells within our body using light and synthetic DNA and RNA molecules foundational to a host of revolutionary next-generation technologies crucial for national security and global well-being, impacting everything from resilient supply chains and advanced materials manufacturing to sustainable agriculture and human health. The question begs to be asked, "Is this Original Light or Dark Light?"
Amazing Beings of Light:https://celestialreport.com/amazing-beings-of-light/
Mouse blue light special: • Mice made to kill using mind control lasers
Generative Optogenetics (GO):https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/go