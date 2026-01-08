BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DARPA Transforms Light Beings, January 07
What is happening
What is happening
9757 followers
105 views • 2 days ago


Streamed live on Jan 7, 2026

DARPA is launching a program today to engineer the cells within our body using light and synthetic DNA and RNA molecules foundational to a host of revolutionary next-generation technologies crucial for national security and global well-being, impacting everything from resilient supply chains and advanced materials manufacturing to sustainable agriculture and human health. The question begs to be asked, "Is this Original Light or Dark Light?"


Amazing Beings of Light:https://celestialreport.com/amazing-beings-of-light/

Mouse blue light special: • Mice made to kill using mind control lasers

Generative Optogenetics (GO):https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/go

lightdnadarpagornabeingstransformscelesteceleste solumsolumgenerative optogenetics
