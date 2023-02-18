LARGE METEOR EXPLODES OVER TEXAS CAUSING BOOM+QUAKE-WORMWOOD / 2 MORE TRAINS DERAIL / TRUMPETS☝

Brandon cory Nagley





Feb 17, 2023





LARGE METEOR-ASTEROID DEBRI EXPLODES OVER TEXAS CAUSING BOOM+QUAKE-SOON MILLIONS WILL FALL IN WAVES FROM WORMWOOD-PLANET XS DEBRI TAIL+OTHER DEBRI FIELDS NOW IN VIEW ALSO/2 MORE TRAINS DERAIL, ONE IN TEXAS+1 IN MICHIGAN AFTER MY STATE OHIO WAS POISONED ( NOTHING IS BY ACCIDENT!!! ) TRUMPET SOUNDS IN THE SKY HEARD OVER MY STATE OHIO USA ( PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES PLAYING THEIR DEATHLY MUSIC BY MAGNETIC CONNECTION WITH EARTH ) /HUGE CRUSTAL CRACK OPENED AFTER TURKEYS 8.1 QUAKE ( EXPECT MUCH BIGGER QUAKES AS BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X COMES )/ LOVE ANOTHER/READ BELOW. Today is now 2/17/23.... i usually show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also... In todays video There's alot of breaking news and big things happening globally as these are only a few of the major things happening World wide related to bible prophecy with planet x/biblical Wormwood coming in to join the rest of the planet x system. Things are getting bad and fast...... In this video you'll see 2 more sets of trains derailed. One in Michigan USA and one in Texas... Both occured after the large derailment of trains in my state ohio that dumped thousands of pounds worth of chemicals into the ground only 2 hours and 50 minutes from me and spreading in the air also not far from me. As they are calling the derailment of trains in my state the next Chernobyl.. Yeah... Not good at all as hundreds of fish are already dead. Peoples pets are dying in others homes near the derailment site in my state ohio... And the poisonous chemicals that came from trains in my state ohio are going farther into other creeks and now the Ohio River which runs through many states and even to the Mississippi River. All I will say is I feel it was no accident as they as always showed what was coming in a Simpson's episode and they made a movie in 2022 called white noise about the exact same situation happening in my state and oddly some of the extras in the cast in white noise are from where the train derailed by in Palestine ohio..... You'll also see as well a large chunk of asteroid debri came over texas here in the USA and blew up right before hitting land as an Ariel burst occured that caused a large sonic boom and quake of decent size in Texas.... You'll hear what a man caught also in my state ohio.... Trumpet noises heard coming from the sky in my state ohio a man caught. As we know certain cern and harp experiments do make strange noises though to we know from top researchers fully watching the planet x system that many of the planets of the planet x system connect to earth magnetically and causes trumpet screeching loud sounds. Either way God is warning humanity though are you all paying attention?? Also you'll see by drone footage the massive crack that opened up in Turkey and beyond after a large 8.1 ( not a 7.8 as mainstream lowers quake magnitudes to hide what's really going on). A large crack you'll see stretch miles across Turkey and you all can expect more huge quakes soon.... Is Jesus (yeshua) your Lord? These are the signs before his second coming. Birth pains are picking up speed before the biblical rapture of Christians and biblical judgement. Love and forgive another daily. Time's very short. And I hope anyone watching this accepts christ as lord before late. As can see how at the end of this video... Footage credited to original people that caught the footage as I'm only using all footage in fair use and as public domain for teaching and educational reasons according to federal law. All credits to the people who own clips in this video..

Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





