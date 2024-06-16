Big Birds #SkyWatch Fly Over Virginia- June 12, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lots of air traffic today June 12, 2024 so I kept the camera handy... enough to video a flock of helicopters. Then later when the C17 flew over, it was higher than C17s usually fly over so it was not as loud as usual, and I was a little late on the "turn on" and "record" buttons, but it did follow their usual flight path of approaching from S/W, then turn East, avoiding flying over hi-pop areas like Richmond. What this indicates is anyone's guess, but I drop a bunch of hints in other videos #BePrepared emergency preparedness, and some #ProTips right on the linktree linktr.ee/mjtank108