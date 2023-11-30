Radio Discussion: Does Prophecy Validate the Bible?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/does-prophecy-validate-bible-0

More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam

More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org





Yeah, Tom, that’s one of things, I guess, that makes Judgment Day different from most of the books out there. You have books that either deal with prophecy and don’t really get into what’s happening, or you have other books, excellent books, that tell you about the terrorism in Islam, and so forth, but they have no correlation with prophecy, and we start this book out pointing to prophecy. These are God’s people. Two hundred and three times in the Bible He calls Himself the God of Israel, and the Bible lays out, as you said—it’s history written in advance—it lays out exactly what is going to happen to the Jewish people and what is happening in the Middle East. So we are continually referring to prophecy, and that’s really the foundation, because God is in charge. He tells us what’s going to happen. So we better follow that, and that is one of the major problems that I point out in the book: the nations of the world are defying the God of Israel. He has said what He is going to do with this land. He has made promises to these people, and the world is defying Him and taking that land away.





Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app





In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe