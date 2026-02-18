This Isn't a Warrant. It's a Home Invasion.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It started a revolution. Now it's just your average Wednesday. Government agents with blank-check power to search and seize - no oath, no probable cause, no limits. James Otis called it “the worst instrument of arbitrary power.” Today, most people won’t even flinch at this brazen attack on your life, liberty and property.
Path to Liberty: February 18, 2026