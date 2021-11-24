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THE SCORPION AND THE FROG - from Plandemic / Scamdemic 3 - A MrTruthBomb Film
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53 views • November 24, 2021
LINK FOR FULL FILM :
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rvcQQgSb8F7W/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/294e8721-d915-4002-9c15-7885b6e3f262
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/watch/plan....demic-scamdemic-3-de
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0/Plandemic-Scamdemic-3-part-one:2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vn3e40-plandemic-scamdemic-3-deep-state-great-reset-part-one-a-mrtruthbomb-film.html
Telegram: https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/125
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Parler: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download.
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The MrTruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rvcQQgSb8F7W/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/294e8721-d915-4002-9c15-7885b6e3f262
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/watch/plan....demic-scamdemic-3-de
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0/Plandemic-Scamdemic-3-part-one:2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vn3e40-plandemic-scamdemic-3-deep-state-great-reset-part-one-a-mrtruthbomb-film.html
Telegram: https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/125
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Parler: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download.
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The MrTruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
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