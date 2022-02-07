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Understanding Neurodegenerative Diseases and the Links Between Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease with Dr. Cheng Fang
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4 views • February 07, 2022
Can finding the links between neurodegenerative diseases help find treatments as well? The more we learn about the causes and effective treatments, the clearer the entire picture becomes. Listen up to discover:
What the amyloid hypothesis proposes
The role Lewy Body Clumps play
How traumatic brain injuries play a lasting part in brain damage
Dr. Cheng Fang, the VP of Research at Annovis, shares her work with neurodegenerative diseases and the emerging treatments and therapeutic techniques.
There is still much to learn about neurodegenerative diseases, but if we begin to examine the similarities between them, we may be able to learn about the role of specific causes and components. For example, proteins have been overlooked for a long time, but they play a significant role in the pathology of the diseases.
By examining the common toxins or problematic structures present, we can determine which are neurotoxic. However, by improving axonal transport, significant improvements may be made.
Visit https://www.annovisbio.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
What the amyloid hypothesis proposes
The role Lewy Body Clumps play
How traumatic brain injuries play a lasting part in brain damage
Dr. Cheng Fang, the VP of Research at Annovis, shares her work with neurodegenerative diseases and the emerging treatments and therapeutic techniques.
There is still much to learn about neurodegenerative diseases, but if we begin to examine the similarities between them, we may be able to learn about the role of specific causes and components. For example, proteins have been overlooked for a long time, but they play a significant role in the pathology of the diseases.
By examining the common toxins or problematic structures present, we can determine which are neurotoxic. However, by improving axonal transport, significant improvements may be made.
Visit https://www.annovisbio.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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