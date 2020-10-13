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The Search for Truth
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62 views • October 13, 2020
Main YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ
In one way or another, all of us are searching for truth. In our attempts to learn how to find God, we turn to various religions and spiritual gurus. But our search usually stops at whichever convenient doctrines they give us... doctrines which make us feel good, doctrines which make us rich... comfortable teachings which don't require us to go deeper in our search for God. So how do we sift through all these false teachings and arrive at the truth about life? The answer is quite simple... watch this video and find out for yourself!
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Cristianos predicando por Christ Yarzab (flickr)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Stellardrone - Twilight
stellardrone.bandcamp.com/
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Nihilore - What Lurks in the Blind Spot of a God
freemusicarchive.org/music/Nihilore
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Borrtex:
"Collective Decision", "It All Begins Here", "You, Me - Live"
freemusicarchive.org/music/Borrtex
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Blue Dot Sessions - Algea Trio
freemusicarchive.org/music/Blue_Dot_Sessions
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
In one way or another, all of us are searching for truth. In our attempts to learn how to find God, we turn to various religions and spiritual gurus. But our search usually stops at whichever convenient doctrines they give us... doctrines which make us feel good, doctrines which make us rich... comfortable teachings which don't require us to go deeper in our search for God. So how do we sift through all these false teachings and arrive at the truth about life? The answer is quite simple... watch this video and find out for yourself!
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Cristianos predicando por Christ Yarzab (flickr)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Stellardrone - Twilight
stellardrone.bandcamp.com/
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Nihilore - What Lurks in the Blind Spot of a God
freemusicarchive.org/music/Nihilore
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Borrtex:
"Collective Decision", "It All Begins Here", "You, Me - Live"
freemusicarchive.org/music/Borrtex
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Blue Dot Sessions - Algea Trio
freemusicarchive.org/music/Blue_Dot_Sessions
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Keywords
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