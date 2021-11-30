© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Labor Lawyer Workplace Safety and Liability - Don't Forget These Fundamentals
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • November 30, 2021
This segment the Covid Investigative Committee discusses with Christiane Ringeisen, Lawyer in Labor Law the importance of the Workplace Safety policies that seem to be overlooked and the Employers responsibility to workplace injury if the workplace mandates you to be 'vaccinated'.
To view the full session go to
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-80-en:4
Credit Covid Investigative Committee
To view the full session go to
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-80-en:4
Credit Covid Investigative Committee
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.