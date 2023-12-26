Transhumanism is Coming – the Real Matrix

Episode 057

Since the 1940s the idea of Cybernetics has been in play and this is the foundation for Transhumanism – or merging people with machines. There is a full frontal push to implement this idea and it appears many of our cultural past-times paved the way. From Sci-Fi to Social Media, transhumanism has always been in the play book by the very same oligarchy families we cover here. Are you ready to be a cyborg?

