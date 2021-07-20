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200) Dr Judy Mikovits ‘Vaccines’ EXPOSED! It Really is a Bioweapon, 5G, Graphene, Military
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224 views • July 20, 2021
(Mirrored) July 19, 2021 | Dr Judy Mikovits ‘Vaccines’ EXPOSED! It Really is a Bioweapon, 5G, Graphene, Military, Blacks: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XXl3lbzqN8uP/
Part 2 – Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Stew Peters to discuss the specifics surrounding the shots being called ‘vaccines’, and how it’s been weaponized being used as an experiment in blacks and the military.
July 14, 2021 | Dr. Judy Mikovits EXCLUSIVE! Fauci, COVID, 'Vaccine' Injections, 5G and DEFEATING the 'Virus': https://rumble.com/vjutpt-dr.-judy-mikovits-exclusive-fauci-covid-vaccine-injections-5g-and-defeating.html
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Part 2 – Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Stew Peters to discuss the specifics surrounding the shots being called ‘vaccines’, and how it’s been weaponized being used as an experiment in blacks and the military.
July 14, 2021 | Dr. Judy Mikovits EXCLUSIVE! Fauci, COVID, 'Vaccine' Injections, 5G and DEFEATING the 'Virus': https://rumble.com/vjutpt-dr.-judy-mikovits-exclusive-fauci-covid-vaccine-injections-5g-and-defeating.html
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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