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THE ELITE GODS AMONG US
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37 views • September 25, 2021
WHY THE CORONA VIRUS VACCINE SO IMPORTANT TO THE LUCERFERIAN DEMOCRATIC PARTY AT THIS TIME!
Learn the HIDDEN TRUTH about the world we live in! How Fallen Angels and demons (Extra Terrestrials) are in partnership with the "Globalist Billionaire ELITES" (GODS AMONG US) Using the Military Industrial Complex to kill two thirds of humanity and set up a futuristic "Star Trek" like civilization and world under Lucifer Using This Vaccine! This interview is to inform you and warn you, NOT SCARE YOU, PLEASE LISTEN!!!!
Learn the HIDDEN TRUTH about the world we live in! How Fallen Angels and demons (Extra Terrestrials) are in partnership with the "Globalist Billionaire ELITES" (GODS AMONG US) Using the Military Industrial Complex to kill two thirds of humanity and set up a futuristic "Star Trek" like civilization and world under Lucifer Using This Vaccine! This interview is to inform you and warn you, NOT SCARE YOU, PLEASE LISTEN!!!!
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