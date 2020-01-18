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January 18, 2020
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48 views • January 24, 2020
This is a short video comprised of images I took with a Carson digital night vision monocular and a Samsung Galaxy 3 cell phone camera. By shooting with the colors in the "inverted" mode I seem to be able to see things hidden in plain sight. Honestly, I have no idea what they are - but this should prove to you that whatever they are, they ARE here...
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