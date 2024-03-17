PDJTrump Makes Viral 'Bloodbath' Comment - Fake News Desperately attacks him.

They are DESPERATE. The lamestream media took this comment, edited it out of context, and claimed that TRUMP was looking to start civil war. He was actually talking about the auto industry.
President Trump's comments about a "bloodbath" while discussing automobile manufacturing during a rally yesterday in Andalia, Ohio, have gone viral.
