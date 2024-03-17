Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PDJTrump Makes Viral 'Bloodbath' Comment - Fake News Desperately attacks him.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2222 Subscribers
Shop now
92 views
Published 18 hours ago

They are DESPERATE.  The lamestream media took this comment, edited it out of context, and claimed that TRUMP was looking to start civil war.  He was actually talking about the auto industry.  


President Trump's comments about a "bloodbath" while discussing automobile manufacturing during a rally yesterday in Andalia, Ohio, have gone viral. 

Keywords
presidentmagadonald j trumppresidential racetrump 2024agenda 47

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket