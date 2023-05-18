The 2023 Bilderberg Members Have Arrived in Lisbon & PFT Is At The Airport [TO WELCOME THEM!!!]

Help Dan Cover Bilderberg: https://gogetfunding.com/bilderberg-2023-coverage-with-press-for-truth/ The members of the 2023 Bilderberg meeting have arrived at the airport and PFT was there (as always) to give them the greeting they deserve!

A private VIP section of the terminal was blocked off for high profile members making it next to impossible to confront them but that never stops PFT.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth hunts down Bilderberg members at the airport giving an inside look at what it’s actually like covering this ultra secretive event that is Bilderberg 2023.

If you would like to support Dan’s efforts to shine a light on the darkness that is Bilderberg please consider making a contribution here today: https://gogetfunding.com/bilderberg-2023-coverage-with-press-for-truth/

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here: DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/ SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/