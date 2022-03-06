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In Kiev, local UKRAINIAN NAZIS Captured & Brutally Tortured the Famous Ukrainian MMA fighter Maxim Ryndovsky. His Only Fault is that he Trained with the Chechen Club "Achmat"& peace in Donbass. 030522
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461 views • March 06, 2022
This is all that I've heard. Don't know any more. Don't know if true. But I did find it on a Russian speaking channel.
We ask for the maximum repost, especially among foreign audiences! This could save his life, we need an immediate response!
We ask for the maximum repost, especially among foreign audiences! This could save his life, we need an immediate response!
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